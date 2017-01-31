Large turnout for fundraiser supporting refugees at Yassin's Falafel House

A long line of people waits outside Yassin's Falafel House during a fundraiser to support refugees and immigrations on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (Photo: Drew LaFasto, WBIR)

Several dozen people lined up outside Yassin's Falafel House in downtown Knoxville Tuesday night for a fundraiser to support refugees and immigrants.

The line of people waiting to get in to the restaurant stretched down Walnut Street and around the corner down Cumberland Avenue at some points in the evening.

The restaurant's fundraiser came after President Donald Trump issued an executive order halting the U.S. refugee program and banning entry of citizens from seven majority Muslim countries for 90 days.

Related: East Tennesseans affected by Trump's immigration order

Related: Impact of refugee ban felt in East Tennessee

Yassin Terou, owner of Yassin's, is a Syrian refugee who came to the United States in 2011.

"I applied for asylum, because the situation in Syria… I can't go back, my life would be in danger," Terou told WBIR 10News earlier this week.

His story is highlighted in a documentary short produced by Square Inc. Square CEO Jack Dorsey, who is also CEO of Twitter, visited Knoxville last week to premiere the movie and hold a Q&A session at Yassin's.

Tuesday's fundraiser benefited Bridge Refugee Services, which helps refugees adjust to life in Knoxville.

(© 2017 WBIR)