Last Knoxville Mercury issue to run July 20

The cover of the Knoxville Mercury. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - The Knoxville Mercury issued an editors note Wednesday that its last regular issue will run on July 20.

The editor's note, written by Coury Turczyn, said they were unable to raise enough money through advertisers, readers, and large donors to be able to sustain a long-term publication.





Various early drafts of the Knoxville Mercury logo adorn the wall of art director Tricia Bateman. (Photo: Jim Matheny, WBIR)

"Since March 12, 2015, we’ve accomplished quite a bit under challenging circumstances—publishing award-winning stories about Knoxville and East Tennessee, along with award-winning photography, illustration, and design; gathering a loyal audience of readers from a wide range of ages and backgrounds; and establishing a media resource that stands for smart ideas and communication in a time when disinformation (or lack of relevant information) appears to rule the day. But ultimately, all of those things cost more money to produce than we were bringing in," the note said.





Flyer announcing the first issue of The Knoxville Mercury. (Photo: Jim Matheny, WBIR)

LINK: Knoxville Mercury Goodbye note

The note said there were a number of suggestions to raise money but their staff was too small to follow through with most of the options.

"We’ve had just enough people to publish stories about Knoxville," the Knoxville Mercury said.





Art director Tricia Bateman works on the first issue of The Knoxville Mercury. (Photo: Jim Matheny, WBIR)

The letter ended by thanking its readers, freelancers, advertisers, donors, online sharers, and commenters for their support.

