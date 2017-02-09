Lawmaker brings back bathroom bill
Feb. 9, 2017: A controversial bill is making a return in the Tennessee statehouse this year. The "bathroom bill" would require students at public schools and colleges to use the restrooms that correspond with the gender on their birth certificates.
WBIR 7:22 PM. EST February 09, 2017
