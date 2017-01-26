Lawmaker introduces 'heartbeat' abortion ban bill

Tennessee state capitol buildilng (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

A Republican lawmaker introduced a bill to ban all abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected — which typically occurs in the early weeks of pregnancy.

The bill runs contrary to the Supreme Court's ruling in Roe v. Wade, which established a right to abortion until the point of fetal viability — or about 24 weeks after gestation.

Rep. Micah Van Huss, R-Johnson City, who filed "The Heartbeat Bill" Thursday, said in a news release that he "wasn't around for Roe. v. Wade. I am now and I aim to make this right."

The bill is one of several similar bills introduced in state legislatures across the country thus far this year that could pose a challenge to the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision guaranteeing a woman's right to abortion just as newly elected President Donald Trump, an abortion opponent, has the opportunity fill the vacancy left by late Justice Antonin Scalia.

It was filed a day after Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver, R-Lancaster, filed a bill that would ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

"None of this is about protecting the health and safety of women," said Jeff Teague, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Middle & Eastern Tennessee.

"Given the results of the election and the promise of the president to appoint justices who are going to be hostile to Roe, I think it is part of nationwide strategy to do everything possible to get cases back before the Supreme Court to overturn that decision to make abortion illegal and ban it in this country."

Reach Anita Wadhwani at awadhwani@tennessean.com, 615-259-8092 or on Twitter @AnitaWadhwani.

The Tennessean