Lawmakers file bill to help Sevier Co. fire victims

Gatlinburg residents return home to piles of rubble after Sevier Co. wildfires. (Photo courtesy: Jeremy Cowart)

NASHVILLE - Four East Tennessee lawmakers are aiming to provide tax relief to victims of the Sevier County wildfires.

Sen. Doug Overbey, Sen. Steve Southerland, Rep. Dale Carr and Rep. Andrew Farmer filed a bill in the General Assembly that would allow local governments to prorate property damaged by the devasting November 2016 fires.

“This bill would provide a measure of tax relief to owners for property damaged in the disaster,” said Sen. Overbey. “It is modeled after similar legislation which granted tax relief to victims of the 2010 floods in Nashville.”

The bill would prorate the 2016 tax assessment for a home or business owner who lost property in the fires. The owner would have to certify that he or she suffered damage as a result of a FEMA-certifed disaster between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31.

Sen. Southerland says and and local lawmakers are continuing to search for additional ways to provide relief. They are continuing to work with the Haslam administration.

