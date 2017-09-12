Lawsuit filed against Guest House at Graceland after woman dies of Legionnaires

MEMPHIS, TN - A lawsuit was filed against Guest House at Graceland after a woman died from Legionnaires' Disease.

WMC Action News 5 reports the lawsuit claims Linda Godsey, a Kentucky reside, contracted Legionnaires after staying at the hotel.

The disease was discovered at the hotel in June.

At least nine people contracted the disease after the outbreak in the pool and hot tub.

Godsey died on June 21, 2017, after she fell ill. The lawsuit claims the hotel's water systems were not properly maintained.

A lawsuit was filed for the wrongful death of Godsey, plus damages to three other women who contracted the disease at Guest House at Graceland.

