LCUB crews working to restore power in rural & mountainous areas

Crews with LCUB are working tirelessly to restore power to several hundred customers Tuesday.

"Sometimes you have to make them go home because they are so energized and want to be a part of it," said LCUB's Director of Saftey and Security, Matthew Fagiana.

He said since Saturday's storm, they've made a dent in the damage everyday, but it's a slow process.

“Once you get down into the hundreds range, each case of trouble is so different. It’s going to each home," Fagiana added. "It's a slow process once you start working on the individual houses and the services to those houses."

LCUB, like many other utility companies, has a systematic approach to widespread outages.

"We have to have the substations properly working to get our main lines working and once our main lines are working properly then we start working on those secondary's and those small lines," Fagiana said.

Along with your typical outages, LCUB crews hiked in to take care of power outages on mountainous terrain.

“They’ve got to navigate through all this shrubbery and downed trees and physically climb two different poles to get the power back on to these customers," Fagiana said.

With a few tools, a new power line and some encouragement from below, the power will come back.

"I was so happy I was thinking maybe I get a hot shower tonight thank goodness," said Rhoda Russell, a LCUB customer.

She was thankful for their hard work and dedication to climbing in.

"I'm impressed that we are going to have power maybe today," said Russell. "I thought it would be the weekend before we would because they really must have worked a lot of hours, and really hard to get done what they have done."

