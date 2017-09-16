LCUB: Northshore Drive Intersection Temporarily Closed

The intersection of Northshore Drive and Northshore Hills Boulevard will be closed for several hours while L-C-U-B crews replace the pole.

KNOXVILLE - An intersection of Northshore Drive is temporarily closed after a car ran into a pole.

It happened early Saturday morning at the intersection of Northshore Drive and Northshore Hills Boulevard.

The Lenoir City Utility Board says the intersection will be closed for four or five hours while they replace the pole. It should reopen around 9 a.m.

No word on the condition of the driver. Knoxville Police do not believe they suffered any serious injuries.

