LCUB works to repair ruptured gas line at Dixie Lee Junction

The Lenoir City Utility Board says Dixie Lee Junction is closed as crews work to repair a ruptured gas line in the area.

It was stuck by a Tennessee Department of Transportation contractor Thursday morning.

Traffic going towards Lenoir City will be rerouted down Highway 70. Drivers coming from Lenoir City are being diverted down Old Stage Road, and then back onto Kingston Pike. Both TDOT and the Loudon County Sheriff's Department are on scene assisting with the detours.

According to the board, repairs are expected to be completed by 8 a.m. on Thursday.

