Leaders to unveil new trails at Concord Park

KNOX COUNTY - A grand opening of the new trails at Concord Park has been set for Friday.

The ribbon cutting, set for 10 a.m. Friday, will take place next to the old fishing bridge which is just east of the park on Northshore Drive.





Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett and local leaders will join members of the community for the grand opening.

The new trail completes an almost one-mile stretch from the fishing bridge at Northshore Drive to the park’s entrance. The new trail also means Concord Park now has 13.7 miles of overall trails, according to a release from Knox County.





The parks and recreation staff, the Appalachian Mountain Bike Club and the 901 Company worked together to develop the trails.

The Parks and Recreation Department have said they also finished connecting paved trails from the Cove to natural trails at the Northshore and Concord Road intersection.





During Friday’s event, officials also will highlight a number of other upcoming activities at The Cove.

