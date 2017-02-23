WBIR
Lean Peanut Butter Banana Shake and Tropical Frozen Smoothie

WBIR 9:54 AM. EST February 23, 2017

Lean Peanut Butter Banana Shake

Ingredients:

1 Frozen Banana

1 Scoop Chocolate Whey Protein or other Protein Powder

1 Handful Spinach

2 Tbsp "PB 2" powdered Peanut Butter

2 Cups Unsweetened Almond Milk


Tropical Frozen Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 Cup Frozen Pineapple

1 Cup Frozen Mango

1/2 Frozen Banana

Teaspoon Fresh Turmeric Root

1 Cup Unsweetened Almond milk

1 Scoop Vanilla Protein Powder

Presented by: Naked Foods

Date: 2/23/17
 

