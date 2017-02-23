Lean Peanut Butter Banana Shake and Tropical Frozen Smoothie

Lean Peanut Butter Banana Shake
Ingredients:
1 Frozen Banana
1 Scoop Chocolate Whey Protein or other Protein Powder
1 Handful Spinach
2 Tbsp "PB 2" powdered Peanut Butter
2 Cups Unsweetened Almond Milk
Tropical Frozen Smoothie
Ingredients:
1 Cup Frozen Pineapple
1 Cup Frozen Mango
1/2 Frozen Banana
Teaspoon Fresh Turmeric Root
1 Cup Unsweetened Almond milk
1 Scoop Vanilla Protein Powder
