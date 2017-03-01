WBIR
Lee Ann Womack, SteelDrivers,The Earls of Leicester to headline Museum of Appalachia Fall Homecoming

The Museum of Appalachia announces list of headliners and performers for the 38th annual Fall Homecoming, October 6-8, 2017.Live at Five at 4-March 1, 2017

WBIR 5:20 PM. EST March 01, 2017

NORRIS, TENN. - The Museum of Appalachia has announced their entertainment list for the 38th Fall Homecoming which runs Oct. 6-8, 2017. New this year are evening performances from headliners Lee Ann Womack, The SteelDrivers and The Earls of Leicester.

There will also be a "family day" on Sunday, Oct. 8 that will feature games, animals, food and other activities.

Headliners:

Lee Ann Womack (Saturday, Oct. 7 - evening)

Womack is a five-time Academy of Country Music award winner. She also has six Country Music Association awards and one Grammy. Her song "I hope you dance" has sold over six million albums. 

The SteelDrivers (Friday, Oct. 6 - evening)

Winner of the 2016 Grammy award for Bluegrass Album of the year. This is the band that first introduced Chris Stapleton to the world of music.

Jerry Douglas presents: The Earls of Leicester (Saturday, Oct. 7 - evening)

All-star Flatt and Scruggs tribute act put together by Dobro musician Jerry Dougas.

Performers:

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Steve Gully & New Pinnacle
Flashback
Chris Jones & the Night Drivers
Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive
Leroy Troy
Bill and the Belles
Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome
The Wayfarers
Dale Jett & Hello Stranger
Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny
Carolina Express
The Ransom Notes
Grassically Trained
Mountain Music Ambassadors 
Minnie Black's New Gourd Band
Tom Brantley & Missionary Ridge
Jesse Kramer
The Stewart Family
Wild Blue Yonder
David West & the Cider Mtn. Folk
Johnny Bellar
John Simon & Friends
Russ & Becky Jeffers
Mack Snoderly & Flave Heart Band
Jubal
Eli Fox
The Tenos
Matt A. Foster
The Real McCoys
Conservation Theory
Museum of Appalachia Band
 

Ticket prices:

Single-Day, evening and three-day tickets available.
Go to museumofappalachia.org or call 865-494-7680 to purchase.
 
Advance three-day tickets (includes Friday & Saturday evenings) - $70
Friday full day tickets (includes evening) - $30
Friday evening tickets - $20
Saturday full day tickets (includes evening) - $35
Saturday evening tickets - $25
Sunday (Family Day) tickets - $20
 
Tickets can be purchased in advance at a discounted rate, but they can also be purchased at the gate.
Parking is free; handicap parking is available.
 
Other activities:

Appalachian dancing
Authentic artisans demonstrating and selling their crafts
Old-time mountain demonstrations such as sorghum and lye soap making, basket weaving, blacksmithing, sassafras tea making and more. 
Guests can tour the historic Pioneer Village and taste fine Southern fare. 
Student Heritage Day kicks off the festival on the morning of Oct. 6 with activities for young folks available.

 

(© 2017 WBIR)


