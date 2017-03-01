Lee Ann Womack, SteelDrivers,The Earls of Leicester to headline Museum of Appalachia Fall Homecoming

NORRIS, TENN. - The Museum of Appalachia has announced their entertainment list for the 38th Fall Homecoming which runs Oct. 6-8, 2017. New this year are evening performances from headliners Lee Ann Womack, The SteelDrivers and The Earls of Leicester.

There will also be a "family day" on Sunday, Oct. 8 that will feature games, animals, food and other activities.

Headliners:

Lee Ann Womack (Saturday, Oct. 7 - evening)



Womack is a five-time Academy of Country Music award winner. She also has six Country Music Association awards and one Grammy. Her song "I hope you dance" has sold over six million albums.

The SteelDrivers (Friday, Oct. 6 - evening)

Winner of the 2016 Grammy award for Bluegrass Album of the year. This is the band that first introduced Chris Stapleton to the world of music.



Jerry Douglas presents: The Earls of Leicester (Saturday, Oct. 7 - evening)



All-star Flatt and Scruggs tribute act put together by Dobro musician Jerry Dougas.

Performers:

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Steve Gully & New Pinnacle

Flashback

Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive

Leroy Troy

Bill and the Belles

Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome

The Wayfarers

Dale Jett & Hello Stranger

Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny

Carolina Express

The Ransom Notes

Grassically Trained

Mountain Music Ambassadors

Minnie Black's New Gourd Band

Tom Brantley & Missionary Ridge

Jesse Kramer

The Stewart Family

Wild Blue Yonder

David West & the Cider Mtn. Folk

Johnny Bellar

John Simon & Friends

Russ & Becky Jeffers

Mack Snoderly & Flave Heart Band

Jubal

Eli Fox

The Tenos

Matt A. Foster

The Real McCoys

Conservation Theory

Museum of Appalachia Band

Ticket prices:

Single-Day, evening and three-day tickets available.

Go to museumofappalachia.org or call 865-494-7680 to purchase.

Advance three-day tickets (includes Friday & Saturday evenings) - $70

Friday full day tickets (includes evening) - $30

Friday evening tickets - $20

Saturday full day tickets (includes evening) - $35

Saturday evening tickets - $25

Sunday (Family Day) tickets - $20

Tickets can be purchased in advance at a discounted rate, but they can also be purchased at the gate.

Parking is free; handicap parking is available.

Other activities:



Appalachian dancing

Authentic artisans demonstrating and selling their crafts Old-time mountain demonstrations such as sorghum and lye soap making, basket weaving, blacksmithing, sassafras tea making and more. Guests can tour the historic Pioneer Village and taste fine Southern fare. Student Heritage Day kicks off the festival on the morning of Oct. 6 with activities for young folks available.

