Lee Ann Womack, SteelDrivers,The Earls of Leicester to headline Museum of Appalachia Fall Homecoming

NORRIS, TENN. - The Museum of Appalachia has announced their entertainment list for the 38th Fall Homecoming which runs Oct. 6-8, 2017. New this year are evening performances from headliners Lee Ann Womack, The SteelDrivers and The Earls of Leicester.
There will also be a "family day" on Sunday, Oct. 8 that will feature games, animals, food and other activities.
Headliners:
Lee Ann Womack (Saturday, Oct. 7 - evening)
Womack is a five-time Academy of Country Music award winner. She also has six Country Music Association awards and one Grammy. Her song "I hope you dance" has sold over six million albums.
The SteelDrivers (Friday, Oct. 6 - evening)
Winner of the 2016 Grammy award for Bluegrass Album of the year. This is the band that first introduced Chris Stapleton to the world of music.
Jerry Douglas presents: The Earls of Leicester (Saturday, Oct. 7 - evening)
All-star Flatt and Scruggs tribute act put together by Dobro musician Jerry Dougas.
