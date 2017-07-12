Lego fan convention coming to Knoxville

Plastic architects and builders unite: Millions of Legos will soon fill the Knoxville Convention Center.

The BrickUniverse Lego Fan Experience is coming to Knoxville in August and is sure to be pack plenty of fun for people of all ages.

The event runs the weekend of August 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission tickets cost $15.

The event features dozens of elaborate Lego projects, such as a narly 27-foot-long replica of the USS Missouri using more than a million pieces alone, the Golden Gate Bridge, and plenty of massive cityscapes. There are plenty of other things to do, such as meeting with special guests renowned for their Lego prowess, build areas and robotics and engineering projects.

You can check out what to expect from these photos taken from the convention in other parts of the U.S.

The organizers said the event tends to sell out quickly, so it's advised people book their tickets early. If you're interested, you can find a link to where to purchase tickets on the event's website here.

