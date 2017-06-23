Lenoir City man convicted in girlfriend's 2015 killing

A Lenoir City man was convicted Friday in the December 2015 killing of his girlfriend, according to District Attorney General Russell Johnson.

Jurors found Erskine A. Hunt Jr., 37, guilty of second-degree murder as well as two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Hunt killed Dolly Meyers of Lenoir City on Dec. 20, 2015, in a mobile home on Airport Road in Rockwood, according to the DA.

Hunt testified during the two-day trial this week.

Evidence showed Hunt shot Meyers in the back with a shotgun.

© 2017 WBIR.COM