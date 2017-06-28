Lenoir City teen dies in McMinn County crash

(Photo: WBIR)

Tributes poured in this week following the fatal car crash of a 17-year-old Lenoir City girl known for her artistic talents and time working on the movie "Dog Years."

Hannah N. Eimers was killed early Nov. 1, 2016, when her 2000 Volvo left northbound Interstate 75 near mile marker 56 in McMinn County and went off into the median, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report.

Eimers' passenger, Rachelle Kania, 18, of Greenback, was uninjured, according to the report. Both Kania and Eimers wore seat belts, the report states.

Eimers worked this summer on "Dog Years," the movie shot in and around Knoxville that stars Burt Reynolds and Ariel Winters. The film is expected to be released in a few months.

"She worked in the art department of the movie we just shot in Knoxville," movie director Adam Rifkin posted on Instagram. "Working in film was her dream. Her hard work, her dedication and her talent impressed and inspired us all. She was brilliant and beautiful and left a lasting impression on everyone who had the good fortune to know her. She died yesterday in a tragic car accident. ...Our hearts are broken."

According to the THP report, as Eimers' Volvo left I-75, it began veering sideways. It struck a guardrail.

"It was at this point the guardrail struck the driver's side door. The guardrail struck the driver of the vehicle and pushed her into the backseat of the vehicle," the report states.

Eimers, among other things, enjoying taking part in cosplay events, including the Marble City Comicon earlier this year. She also was a deejay at WKXV radio in Knoxville, according to their Facebook page.

Services are set for Saturday.

"Lao Tzu said 'the flame that burns twice as bright burns half as long,' " Rifkin wrote in his Instagram post. "Well, Hannah's flame burned 4 times as bright. Which is why we mere moths were so drawn to her. RIP Hannah Eimers."

