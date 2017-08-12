Lexington mayor pushes to remove Confederate statues in wake of rally

White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counter-protesters as they attempt to guard the entrance to Lee Park during the "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

LEXINGTON, KY - Lexington Mayor Gray tweeted out several statements in response to the violence that broke out at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

Gray said: "Today's events in Virginia remind us that we must bring our country together by condemning violence, white supremacists and Nazi hate groups. We cannot let them define our future."

On Twitter he also announced plans to try and move a confederate statues in Lexington that are currently at the historic courthouse. He said Saturday's tragic events in Charlottesville caused him to accelerate the announcement.

Gray said in a Tweet that Tuesday he will ask Council to support Lexington’s petition to the Ky Military Heritage Commission, a required next step. Details to come. Lexington's Confederate statues of Breckinridge & Hunt Morgan is located at the Historic Courthouse, which will soon be the new visitors center.

STORY: WLEX

