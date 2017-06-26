Liberal and conservative biking across the country to encourage political unity

Andre Block and Jonathan Williams Courtesy Facebook The Unity Ride

KNOXVILLE - Biking 3,200 miles across the country, could you do it?

It’s an impressive trek, and it’s one two Knoxville men are tackling.

The other challenge? The have different political views.

“I voted for Trump,” said Jonathan Williams.

“And ... I did not vote for Trump,” said Andre Block.

Williams and Block share a laugh.

The unlikely duo has embarked on a "unity ride" across the country. They say it’s an opportunity to show that people can come together whether they lean to the left or right.

"I feel in America we are sitting around complaining. I hope with what we are doing I can encourage people to get up and do something,” said Block.

The pair started in California on Memorial Day, stopping in places like Colorado and Utah. They reached Knoxville on Monday and invited other bikers along for a 6-mile ride.

The plan is to finish in Washington D.C. on July 4.

"One of the things we talk about on this trip is the gray areas. You have people who live in the gray, you have some people very hard conservative, very liberal,” explained Williams. “Most of us live in the middle. If we can put those differences aside and just love one another. It all boils down to we are people.”

Williams and Block stop in Knoxville on their journey.

From sea to shining sea, Block and Williams are biking their way across America to encourage people to move past political stereotypes.



“It just brings together people with different backgrounds for one cause, to exercise and learn about one another,” said cyclist Amanda Fox who joined Monday’s night ride.

“I think it’s especially important right now in the world, all aspects of the climate these days,” said Meghan Goyer, another cyclist.

Beneath the spacious skies and purple mountain majesties, Williams and Block have learned the power of togetherness.

"We have actually talked about politics very little this entire trip, because we are out here trying to achieve a goal and working together to accomplish it is more important,” said Williams.

"It’s like as soon as you focus on those things we can agree on all the things we disagree on disappear,” said Block.



The pair has a camera crew following them from start to finish. At the end of the journey, they plan on piecing together that footage to make a documentary so they can continue to share their vision with others.

You can follow their adventures on Facebook and Instagram.

© 2017 WBIR.COM