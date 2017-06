UT Life Star helicopter (Photo: WBIR)

Blount County authorities responded to a motorcycle crash in Maryville Saturday evening.

According to Blount County dispatch, a man wrecked on Gaylon Road around 6:30 p.m.

UT LIFESTAR responded to the crash. It is unclear at the moment how the incident happened and if there were any other vehicles involved.

