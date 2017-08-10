Lifetime Products opens new facility in Knox County

Lifetime Products holds a ribbon cutting at its new facility. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOX COUNTY - Blow-molded plastics products manufacturer, Lifetime Products, opened its new facility in Knox County's Eastbridge Business Park Thursday morning.

The company recently expanded to a 720,000 square-foot facility, making it the larges industrial building in Knox County.

Lifetime Products represents a total direct and indirect economic impact of $1,845 million and 1,260 direct and indirect new jobs for the region, according to a release from the company.

Governor Haslam, TVA CEO Bill Johnson, and executives from Lifetime Products were at the ribbon cutting Thursday morning.

“We are grateful to Lifetime Products for choosing to invest in Tennessee and for directly creating 500 jobs in Knox County,” Gov. Bill Haslam said. “With all of the rivers, lakes, and other places to enjoy the outdoors in our state, a company like Lifetime will fit right in here in Tennessee and help us reach our goal of being the number one location in the Southeast for high quality jobs.”

According to the Knoxville Chamber, Lifetime Products offers plastic folding tables and chairs, basketball hoops and outdoor sheds, to kayaks and paddleboards.

The new facility will produce Lifetime Products line of water sport products, as well as its outdoor Play System line.

