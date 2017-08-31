Lights, Camera, Action! Movies on Market Square lineup announced

Movies on Market Square (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - The 14th year of the Knox County Public Library's Movies on Market Square is set to start Sept. 8 with The Goonies.

The free movie series runs on six consecutive Friday nights in Market Square in downtown Knoxville. You are invited to bring your lawn chairs and blankets and settle in with the family and your well-behaved dog to enjoy the show!

Based on a community-wide vote, this year's lineup features a lonely robot, a chief-in-training, super heroes, and some star-crossed singing summer sweethearts.

Movies on Market Square lineup:

- Sept. 8, 2017: The Goonies (PG, 1985)

- Sept. 15, 2017: Grease (PG 1978)

- Sept. 22, 2017: Moana (PG, 2016)

- Sept. 29, 2017: Guardians of the Galaxy (PG-13, 2014)

- Oct. 4, 2017: Wall E (G – 2008) celebrating the BIG READ

- Oct. 13, 2017: Hocus Pocus (PG, 1993)

All movies are rated PG-13, PG or G, but parents are encouraged to check out the films to make sure they are right for their family.

Movies begin at dusk.

Movies on Market Square is put on with the support from Knoxville TVA Employee Credit Union, Lusid Media, Downtown Knoxville, Pilot Flying J, The Tomato Head, the City of Knoxville, KUB, Go!, WBIR, and B97.5.

The Sights and Sounds Department at Lawson McGhee Library has one of the broadest physical collections of film and music of any public library in the Southeast. The Library recently announced a new streaming film service named Kanopy making more than 15,000 titles available for streaming to library card holders.

