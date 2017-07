You can purchase the toy early on the Toy's R Us website. (Photo: Ackerson, Leslie)

(USA Today) -- Radio Flyer is releasing Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder for $500, perfect for cruising through the galaxy or the neighborhood.

The Landspeeder can get up to 5mph and seats two children. (Photo: Ackerson, Leslie)

The toy was announced at Comic Con, but won't be released at Toys R' Us stores till September. The craft has room for two riders and has an interactive dash board with real movie sounds. The toy will get up to 5mph.

Radio Flyer's new Star Wars ride for kids is available in September. (Photo: Ackerson, Leslie)

