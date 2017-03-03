Little Ponderosa Zoo making flood repairs

The Little Ponderosa Zoo saw extensive flooding this week, but will not need to make too many repairs.

ANDERSON COUNTY - This week's storms caused extensive flooding at the Little Ponderosa Zoo.

The water warped a bridge, but zoo leaders said its safe to use. They plan to replace a fence damaged by the high waters.

All of the animals made it safely through the flooding.

It's also an exciting time for the facility as a slew of the zoo's animals are pregnant. One of the llamas recently gave birth and they are anxiously awaiting the arrival of a baby kangaroo, wallabee, donkey, and goat.

"We never know when anyone will give birth, so you have the chance of seeing babies immediately, and also you can see our babies once they're born," Dr. Rebekah Jackson explained.

The zoo plans to officially reopen for the season on Saturday morning.

