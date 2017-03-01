Living with Alzheimer's: A wife's perspective

March 1, 2017: For nearly a year now, we've shared Ray Dedrick's story of Alzhemier's disease. It's slowly wiping away his memories. Now, we're focusing on his wife, and the challenges and heartache that come with caring for a husband living with Alzheim

WBIR 6:49 PM. EST March 01, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories