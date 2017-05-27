Local Boy Scouts place flags at Knoxville National Cemetery for Memorial Day

Dozens of local Boy Scouts helped place hundreds of flags at Knoxville National Cemetery Saturday morning.

The Scouts represented several troops who wanted to come together to show respect for veterans on Memorial Day.

"Half my family served in military and it's just awesome to come out here," said Jordan Bishop, 14. He added that he had a few veteran family members who were buried there.

The day is also special for Scout leaders who have family members who served in the military.

"It means a lot. I like to take a moment sometimes and look at the names on the headstones and where they came from and when they died," said Scout Master Roger Hyman.

You can find more Memorial Day events honoring veterans here.

© 2017 WBIR.COM