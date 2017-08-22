Local breweries team up to build a home with Habitat for Humanity

(Photo: EHStock, Custom)

KNOXVILLE - Local breweries and craft beer joins in East Tennessee are working with the Knoxville Habitat for Humanity to build a home with a family in need of affordable housing.

The program is called The House That Beer Built.

The first of events held at breweries and taprooms across Knoxville begins at Bearden Beer Market on Aug. 22. Events will continue through October. The build begins on Oct. 28.

The group is looking for volunteers. If you'd like to help, click here.

If you'd like to donate, click here.

Events schedule (beerbuilt.com):

Bearden Beer Market (Kickoff)

Aug. 22 @ 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Back Door Tavern

Aug. 26 @ 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Suttree’s High Gravity Tavern

Aug. 27 @ 5 p.m. - Aug. 28 @ 12 a.m.

Alliance Brewing Company

Aug. 29 @ 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Crafty Bastard Brewery

Sept. 1 @ 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Schulz Bräu Brewing Company

Sept. 2

Pretentious Beer and Glass

Sept. 3 @ 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Casual Pint Downtown with Gypsy Circus

Sept. 6

Balter Beer Works

Sept. 13

Hops and Hollers

Sept. 15

Last Days of Autumn

Sept. 16 @ 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Knox Brew Tours

Sept. 17

Yee-Haw Night

Sept. 19

Casual Pint Downtown with Fanatic

Sept. 20

Cold Fusion Brewing Company

Sept. 22 @ 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Central Flats and Taps with Blackhorse

Sept. 24

Fanatic Brewing

Sept. 29

Hexagon Brewing Company

Oct. 1

Bearden Beer Market

Oct. 3

West Hills Flats and Taps with Blackhorse

Oct. 8

