Local breweries team up to build a home with Habitat for Humanity

KNOXVILLE - Local breweries and craft beer joins in East Tennessee are working with the Knoxville Habitat for Humanity to build a home with a family in need of affordable housing.
The program is called The House That Beer Built.
The first of events held at breweries and taprooms across Knoxville begins at Bearden Beer Market on Aug. 22. Events will continue through October. The build begins on Oct. 28.
The group is looking for volunteers. If you'd like to help, click here.
If you'd like to donate, click here.
Events schedule (beerbuilt.com):
Bearden Beer Market (Kickoff)
Aug. 22 @ 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Back Door Tavern
Aug. 26 @ 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Suttree’s High Gravity Tavern
Aug. 27 @ 5 p.m. - Aug. 28 @ 12 a.m.
Alliance Brewing Company
Aug. 29 @ 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Crafty Bastard Brewery
Sept. 1 @ 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Schulz Bräu Brewing Company
Sept. 2
Pretentious Beer and Glass
Sept. 3 @ 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Casual Pint Downtown with Gypsy Circus
Sept. 6
Balter Beer Works
Sept. 13
Hops and Hollers
Sept. 15
Last Days of Autumn
Sept. 16 @ 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Knox Brew Tours
Sept. 17
Yee-Haw Night
Sept. 19
Casual Pint Downtown with Fanatic
Sept. 20
Cold Fusion Brewing Company
Sept. 22 @ 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Central Flats and Taps with Blackhorse
Sept. 24
Fanatic Brewing
Sept. 29
Hexagon Brewing Company
Oct. 1
Bearden Beer Market
Oct. 3
West Hills Flats and Taps with Blackhorse
Oct. 8
