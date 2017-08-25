Local cheerleaders react to video of girls forced into splits

KNOXVILLE - Fulton High School Cheer Coach Kim Pratt could hardly watch the video.

"The first time I saw that video, it made me sick to my stomach," Pratt said. "It just hurts me. It hurts me for that little girl, she's obviously saying stop."

She is reacting to the recording of a Denver high school cheerleading coach holding down and forcing girls to do the splits.

The coach, Ozell Williams, and other administrators have been put on leave as police investigate the incidents at East High School in Colorado.

Pratt said not all of the girls on her team can do the splits, and she said no one should ever be forced to do something they cannot do.

"Coaches know their athletes and if they don't, they should," Pratt said. "It is very gradual and it's just a lot of stretching. But that's not something that can be done a few minutes a day or at one camp."

READ MORE: Denver cheerleading coach under fire for physically forcing splits

We showed the video to two Fulton High School cheerleaders who said they have never been forced to do anything like that and would quit the team if they ever were.

"Oh my gosh," said sophomore Emily Stout. "That is painful. I just can't imagine that."

Stout can do the splits but says it took her time to learn.

"It's like a progression and you do stretches and all that," Stout said. "You can't just automatically go down and do it."

For more about the investigation and the incident that was caught on video, click here.

© 2017 WBIR.COM