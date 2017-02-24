Local companies come together to start online farmers market

Almost every weekend, the Keiter Family trade the mountain views of their Grainger County ranch for rows of vendors at farmers markets across East Tennessee.

"Those are our bread and butter, that's where our clients come from," said Kimberly Keiter, co-owner of 4 Corners Ranch.

The Keiter family raises grass-fed cattle.

"We raise Texas longhorns right here in East Tennessee," she said.

Keiter loves farmers markets, but more and more clients kept making the same complaint.

"We had several clients say we would love to come to the market but my work schedule, my kids, illness, everything would get in the way," said Keiter.

That's how the idea behind Local Farms to Families was born.

"It's not an original idea, but it's the first one in East Tennessee," said Keiter.

Currently, 10 local vendors are part of the company. Shoppers can buy products from any of the vendors on one site and have it delivered.

CLICK HERE: to view drop-off locations

"With this we still get so see our customers because we're delivering it close to their home," said Melissa Spradin, owner of Bread of Life.

"We're not in farmers markets so now we get to meet people and talk to people at offices, homes and drop offs. This was really exciting for me because it's easy, it's quick. That's what people want and they can get it at home," said Megan Galbraith with City House Roasters.

The full list of vendors includes:

4 Corners Ranch

Bread of Life

City House Roasters

Goshen Family Farm

Grassy Creek Soap

Jem Farms

Mama C's Gluten-Free

Olde Virden's Red Hot Sprinkle

Reclaiming Your Roots

The Farmstead at Wears Valley Ranch

The companies all use clean ingredients, and most are locally-sourced.

"I use the beef from 4 Corners in my chili, and gluten-free flour from Mama C's," said Spradin.

"We want real, clean, holistic foods. We want real foods," said Keiter.

Anyone who lives, works or goes to school in East Tennessee can shop through Local Farms to Families.

There is a $35 minimum to order, but Keiter said the fee can be avoided if you pick up at a market.

The vendors said they still go to farmers markets. The majority of them will be at the Nourish Knoxville Farmers Market on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cathedral United Methodist Church.

