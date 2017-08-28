Local first responders send help to Hurricane Harvey victims

EAST TENNESSEE - First responders across East Tennessee are coordinating efforts to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The aftermath of the category 4 hurricane has left thousands of people in the Houston area under water and out of homes.

10News is compiling a running list of first responders from our area sending crews to help.

Remote Area Medical: Two men are en route with two boats and they have asked for Corps of Humanitarians to volunteer. RAM needs physicians, nurses, EMTs, paramedics, truck drivers, veterinarians, and general support volunteers willing to do heavy lifting. Volunteers who own flat bottom boats or vehicles capable of operation in high-water areas are in high-demand as well.

AMR/Rural Metro: 20 crew members have already left to help Hurricane Harvey victims. More than 300 AMR employees and 130 vehicles from across the United States were sent to the areas hit hardest by Harvey.

National Guard: Plans to send an aircraft are underway but orders to send them have not been made yet

Knoxville Fire: Their crews are ready if requested but they have not sent anyone at this time

East Tennessee Red Cross: 7 people have deployed to Baton Rouge. Over the next several days, they expect to send more people and eventually have almost the entire East Tennessee staff in Texas.

TEGNA's local broadcast stations are raising money for the American Red Cross, Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

All donations are tax deductible.

