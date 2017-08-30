Local groups deliver supplies to Harvey victims

RAM is taking its 53-foot truck full of supplies to Houston to help those affected by Harvey.

ROCKFORD - When disaster strikes far from East Tennessee, distance doesn’t deter people’s willingness to help.

Remote Area Medical filled up up a 53-foot truck with supplies and headed to Houston Wednesday afternoon, following two other semi-trucks that already took supplies to the area. RAM said it has rescued 77 people in the Houston area so far.

Wednesday’s truck will bring 22,000 bottles of water, seven pallets of diapers, six pallets of hygiene items and hundreds of blankets and sleeping bags. It is also bringing 120 bags of dog food.

RAM says East Tennesseans donated most of these supplies, and the large amount made it economical for RAM to drive its largest truck to Texas.

“Our East Tennessee folks should be proud that they can fill a truck such as this size,” said RAM disaster manager Ron Brewer. “It’s not that we’re getting too much, it’s just that we’re getting enough to keep the truck and I’d like to see this truck go back one more time.”

RAM is still accepting donations at its headquarters at 220 Stock Creek Blvd. in Rockford.

In Knoxville, Star Construction partnered up with Knoxville Pays It Forward to start a collection. Next week workers will drive down two semi-trucks, a flatbed and two pickup trucks of supplies. They ask for hygiene and cleaning items. You can drop them off at Star Construction’s fleet yard at 8523 Asheville Highway in Knoxville.

“We care about one another and we just want to share that with our fellow Texans,” said Pam Stoutt with Star Construction.

