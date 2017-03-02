WBIR
Local leaders hold meeting tonight for Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center

Madison Wade, WBIR 5:11 PM. EST March 02, 2017

City and county leaders will hold a public meeting Thursday evening to discuss the new Behavioral Urgent Care Center, formally known as the Safety Center. 

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Cumberland Baptist Church at 5600 Western Ave and is set to start at 6:30 p.m.

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett, Sheriff Jimmy "J.J." Jones, Helen Ross McNabb Center leaders and representatives from Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero's office will outline the center's proposal and answer community questions.

This comes after residents voiced their concerns over the planned location of the facility at a public forum last Thursday evening

The Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center would provide treatment to non-violent offenders who are addicted to drugs or suffer from mental health issues. The new facility would be located at 3343 Dewine Rd.

