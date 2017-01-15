Dragonfly Aerial Arts Studio rehearses for their upcoming show.

While the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus will come to an end after 146 years, one local performing group is keeping the spirit of the circus going.

The Dragonfly Aerial Art Studio performers are rehearsing for the next show, which is only two months away. They dedicated their Sunday night practice to the teeter-board, a giant see-saw meant for launching people into the air.

“Basically you're doing everything you're taught not to do in school," Lissa McLeod, board president at the Dragonfly said.

She’s been performing aerial for years and now teaches her students to perform.

McLeod said she was heartbroken to hear about the Ringling Brothers show is coming to an end.

"There's so few opportunities for people to be circus professionals that it's really a loss for the circus community," she said.

Coach Keven Burdorf agreed. He first started circus performing back in high school and the art has taught him self-confidence.

"I know how powerful of a movement it was in my life and I know there are people out there that can benefit from it like I did," Burdorf said.

While one circus packs up their tents, the Dragonfly performers will continue to keep the art alive, teaching a new generation the magic behind the circus.

The Dragonfly performers are rehearsing for the Circus Extravaganza, which happens every March. This year, they will perform four shows beginning March 10 through the 12. The performances raise money to give at-risk kids a chance to practice the art of circus. For ticket information, visit their website.



