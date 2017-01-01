Local restaurant continues New Year's tradition

Lisa Jean's restaurant serving traditional New Year's Day cuisine

KNOXVILLE - While most businesses are closed for the holiday, one local restaurant keeps its doors open to carry on a New Year's tradition.

Lisa Jean's restaurant off Kingston Pike spends New Year's day serving traditional cuisine.

"It's the busiest day of the year," Brad Fowler, a chef at the restaurant said.

Hoppin' John served with greens is just one of a few of the traditional New Year's meals that keep customers coming back each year. Each bite is meant to bring health, wealth and prosperity in the new year.

"You have to eat 365 black eyed peas to have good luck every day," Steve Wilson said. This is his fourth year in a row visiting the restaurant on New Year's day.

"Traditions can only live on if people partake in them, so we're trying to put it out there and give people an opportunity. If they still want to have a little bit of tradition and still want to have a little bit of the old wives tale, then we're happy to provide it," Lisa Smith, executive chef and owner of Lisa Jean's said.

After 13 years of serving the meal, Smith said there's some truth to the superstitions.

"I eat it every year and I'm still in business. Small business. So, it's got to work right?"

The one downfall of the day, Smith said, is having her employees spend their New Year's at work. Because of that, she closes down the restaurant every January 2 to give everyone the day off.