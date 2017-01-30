Anderson Co. Schools hopeful closure and cleaning will stop sickness

Anderson County School District spends Monday and Tuesday cleaning before students return.

ANDERSON COUNTY - Anderson County Schools were closed on Monday and Tuesday because of the number of students and faculty out sick.

Custodial staff spent the day Monday deep cleaning the schools. Tables, chairs, door handles all were disinfected. The district is working to stop the sickness before it gets worse.

"A lot of students come to school because they are so dedicated and they don't want to miss anything," Andrea Russell, principal of Anderson County High School said.

“I actually had one parent that called and said 'My kid is sick and she won’t stay home because she doesn't want to miss a geometry quiz,'" Russell said.

By the end of last week, more than 800 students were out sick district wide, and that didn't include the teachers.

"Just on a regular day it's hard enough to find enough subs to get the job done, if you factor in that teachers are sick and we have an exceptionally high number of teachers out, we have ended up sometimes with not enough teachers to cover the classrooms," Russell said.

The Knox County Health Department said it's prime flu season.

"You may be contagious 24 hours before you even show symptoms and know you're sick," Connie Cronley, an epidemiology and reporting nurse with the Knox County Health Department said.

The best way to protect yourself is to get a flu shot, and Cronley said sooner rather than later. The vaccine needs to build up for about a week before it's able to protect you.

But for those in Anderson County, already feeling the flu, now it's time to rest up.

"Hopefully this time off is going to be beneficial to students,” Russell said, “and everybody will come back on Wednesday and be healthy and ready to learn."

