Log Cabin Pancake House in Pigeon Forge begins New Year with new start

PIGEON FORGE - To kick off 2017, Log Cabin Pancake House in Pigeon Forge served up one last stack of its old fashioned pancakes before closing its doors at the 4235 Parkway location for good.

Fret not, breakfast and brunch lovers. The beloved pancake house is moving to a new location and will only be closed temporarily.

Since April of 1976, the Log Cabin Pancake House has been serving up pancakes to weary travelers in Pigeon Forge. Ronnie and Linda Huskey opened the restaurant beside the Pigeon River on the south end of town, where it would eventually become the longest serving family owned restaurant in Pigeon Forge.

After nearly 41 years, the restaurant decided it was time to find a new place to call home. Back in October, the restaurant posted on Facebook it decided not to renew its lease under the landlord's terms.

The restaurant was open on New Year's Day before it closed up at 2 p.m. to begin the season-long building and moving process.

The new restaurant will be located at 1819 Parkway, nearly four miles up from the original location, next to a McDonalds near the Tanger Outlet.

The restaurant said on its Facebook page it hopes the new location will be open for business in May 2017.

Of course, those who have a hankering for the Log Cabin Pancake House can still visit the location in Gatlinburg off Airport Road. The restaurant is open year-round daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.