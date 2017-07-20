Longtime Knoxville city councilwoman Jean Teague dies at 83

Former Knoxville City Councilwoman Jean Teague. (Photo: Gordon Googe)

KNOXVILLE - Former Knoxville city councilwoman Jean Teague died Thursday morning.

Teague's family said she passed away after battling non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Teague served on the city council for nearly 30 years, starting in 1972 and eventually stepping down in 2001. She was one of the members to make the decision to bring the World's Fair to Knoxville. She also served as a metropolitan planning commission member and retired as a nurse at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero went on social media today to pay her respects, saying she remembers Teague as a model of civic engagement.

"I am so sorry to hear of the passing of former City Councilwoman Jean Teague. She served 28 years on Council, and she never stopped advocating for her principles and her beloved West Hills neighborhood," Rogero said. "Both on and off Council, Jean was a model of civic engagement. All of Knoxville is in her debt. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones."

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett remembered Teague as a caring woman and close friend to him and his family.

“I’m saddened by the passing of my longtime family friend, Jean Teague. I grew up in West Hills, and Jean and her kids were always part of the Burchett family,” Mayor Burchett said. “When my mom had cancer in 1977, Jean always made sure my brother, sister and I were taken care of while my father took mom to Memphis for treatment. I’m going to miss her and am praying for her family.”

Teague's legacy can be found across Knoxville. In 2010, she attended the opening of a greenway named after her that starts from West Hills Elementary School to a fork at Gallaher View Road.

© 2017 WBIR.COM