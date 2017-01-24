Lonsdale Elementary to host Zaevion Dobson Day

Zaevion Dobson, Fulton High School (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Knox County will remember the life and sacrifice of a 15-year-old boy who died shielding his friends from gunfire.

Tuesday is Zaevion Dobson Day.

Knox County leaders made the declaration last year. No. 24 was Dobson’s football jersey number when he played at Fulton High School.

Related: One year after Zaevion Dobson's death, a community salutes Lonsdale's fallen hero

Lonsdale Elementary School will host a number of events in Dobson’s honor on Tuesday.

Zenobia Dobson, Zaevion’s mother, is set to speak at the event Tuesday. University of Tennessee football players Todd Kelly Jr. and LaTroy Lewis will also speak.

The school will present a check to the Zaevion Dobson Memorial Foundation.

The program starts around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

(© 2017 WBIR)