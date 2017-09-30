Loudon Co. dispatch: House fire impedes traffic

Generic fire truck (Photo: Thinkstock Photos, Custom)

LOUDON COUNTY - Loudon County dispatch confirms a house fire is impeding the traffic flow near the intersection of Unitia Road and Roax Road.

According to a Facebook post from Loudon Country Sheriff's Office, the road is closed at this time and asks for people to avoid that area.

The call came in around 6:55 p.m. Greenback and Friendsville Fire Departments are working to put the fire out.

Greenback Volunteer Fire Department said no one was in the structure at the time and do not believe anyone was injured as a result of the fire.

It's not confirmed if the structure on fire is residential or commercial.

The cause of the fire is uncertain at this time as well.

We'll continue to bring you more updates on this story as we receive them.

