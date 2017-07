(Photo: Submitted)

LENOIR CITY, TENN. - A house fire destroyed a Lenoir City home early Sunday morning, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Department Facebook page.

Deputies responded to the fire on Strange Road just off Highway 11 around 4:15 a.m.

No one was injured in the fire.

The department said the home was a total loss.

Officials ruled the fire non-suspicious.

