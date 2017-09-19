Loudon County authorities conduct controlled burn Tuesday

If you saw some smoke rising around Central Loudon County Tuesday, it's likely due to a controlled burn conducted by county authorities.
The Loudon County Highway Department said it will be doing a controlled burn in the area of Browder School Road near Loudon County Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
The county said people should expect smoke in the area around the road as well as on Highway 11.
