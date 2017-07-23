Loudon County crews respond to reported drowning

Knoxville Police investigate a scene (Photo: WBIR)

LOUDON COUNTY - One person reportedly drowned Saturday afternoon near the Morganton Boat Ramp at Tellico Lake, according to Loudon County dispatch.

The call came in at 3:30 p.m. Loudon County Sheriff's Office, Greenback Police Dept., and Loudon Co. Rescue Squad are all on the scene.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This story is still developing. We'll continue to bring you updates as they come.

© 2017 WBIR.COM