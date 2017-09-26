Loudon County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of retired K-9 Diego

LOUDON COUNTY - The Loudon County Sheriff's Office lost a retired K-9 Monday.
K9 Diego worked with his partner Cpl. Chris Jenkins for many years, according to the sheriff's office Facebook post.
Nearly 100 people commented on the post offering their condolences and sharing their stories about K-9 Diego.
One woman said Officer Jenkins and Diego were always willing to visit their school. Another woman said K-9 Diego came to their scout camp and amazed the scouts with his intelligence and warmth.
