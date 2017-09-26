Loudon County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of retired K-9 Diego

K-9 Diego passed away on Monday. (Photo: Custom)

LOUDON COUNTY - The Loudon County Sheriff's Office lost a retired K-9 Monday.

K9 Diego worked with his partner Cpl. Chris Jenkins for many years, according to the sheriff's office Facebook post.





Today the LCSO Family lost a true Hero Retired K9 Diego. K9 Diego and his partner Cpl. Chris Jenkins unselfishly served... Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office,TN on Monday, September 25, 2017

Nearly 100 people commented on the post offering their condolences and sharing their stories about K-9 Diego.

One woman said Officer Jenkins and Diego were always willing to visit their school. Another woman said K-9 Diego came to their scout camp and amazed the scouts with his intelligence and warmth.

