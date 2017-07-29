Loudon republicans meet gubernatorial candidates

Bluegrass legen Bobby Osborne performed at the 3rd annual Loudon County Republican Party BBQ and Bluegrass picnic. (Photo: WBIR)

PHILADELPHIA - More than one hundred people got together in Philadelphia, Tenn. to meet some of the Republican candidates running for local office Saturday afternoon.

The Loudon County Republican Party hosted its Bluegrass and Barbeque picnic for the third year.

Everyone enjoyed homemade ice cream, and the music of bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne.

Several republicans running for governor were at the event. Party leadership told 10News it's a great opportunity for voters to talk face-to-face with the candidates.

"With the issues today that face Tennessee, I think it's important for the voters to know what the candidates stand for, where the candidates are from, what their backgrounds are," Leon Shields, chairman of the Loudon County Republican Party said. "Who can provide the next great representation for the state of Tennessee for all of us."

Primaries for the governor's race are August 2018, ahead of the November 2018 election.

