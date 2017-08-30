Lucas Jones loses cancer battle

Lucas has a rare cancer called Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma

KNOXVILLE - A little Knoxville boy who inspired an entire community with his love of life and will to fight, has died.

Lucas Jones was just 8-years-old when he was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcomaa in March 2016. The rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer begins in the leg muscles.

According to the Facebook page Kicking Cancer for Lucas, doctors knew that Lucas' time was short, and he was surrounded by family and friends in the hospital.

Since Lucas was diagnosed, the community has rallied around his family looking for ways to help, including a karate fundraiser spearheaded by his friend, CJ. Community members also worked together to give Lucas a Star Wars playroom.

Lucas leaves behind his parents, Robert and Karina, and two brothers. He was a student at Rocky Hill Elementary School.

