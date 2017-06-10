Luke Bryan to play at Tootsies before Game 6

(Photo: Getty Images)

NASHVILLE - Another great example of the Predator's historic fight for the Stanley Cup and CMA Fest colliding, officials just announced that Luke Bryan will open the TV broadcast of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday, June 11 with a performance from the Tootsies World Famous Orchid Lounge rooftop.

He will exclusively perform one song for the Nashville Predators-Pittsburgh Penguins game broadcast on Channel 4.

Earlier in the evening, Bryan will perform four songs, which will stream live on NHL.com.

Fans can catch the performance on large screens throughout Lower Broadway, Ascend Amphitheater and outside Bridgestone Arena as part of the Predators official watch party and inside the arena for fans in attendance for Game 6.

“We wanted to come up with a way to cap off the Predators’ last home game of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final in the most unique and memorable way,” said Steve Mayer, NHL Content Officer and Executive Vice President. “To have Preds fan Luke Bryan in one of Nashville’s renowned locations will mark an incredible and unforgettable start to Game 6.”





