Dolly Parton at the opening of Lumberjack Adventure (Photo: WBIR)

PIGEON FORGE, TENN. - A new dinner show based on Dolly Parton's life and family will soon be replacing the Lumberjack Adventure show.

The move comes less than one year after the revamped lumberjack show premiered on the Parkway.

Details about what the new show will involve are limited at this time, but it will be "shaped by the life and family of the Smoky Mountain songbird herself," according to a release.

The new production is set to debut this spring at the former Lumberjack Adventure theatre in Pigeon Forge.

In May 2016, Dolly Parton opened the new Lumberjack Adventure. It was previously the Lumberjack Feud Dinner Theater, which Dolly bought in 2015 to renovate and re-imagine. At the time, officials said it was a $25 million investment to create the new show.

PREVIOUS: Dolly Parton opens her new Lumberjack Adventure show

“This new story is very special to me,” Parton explained. That is why during my first visit to the Great Smoky Mountains this year I will open a new show that celebrates my family before I was born. With the success of my family stories Coat of Many Colors and Christmas of Many Colors - Circle of Love over the last two years, I knew this was a story I wanted to tell and the theatre in Pigeon Forge near the Island is the perfect venue.”

Jim Rule, CEO of World Choice Investments, LLC, said the new show is what customers are asking for.

“We will release more details about Dolly’s story soon. We have been telling stories for 30 years and this new show showcases the world-class storytelling of Dolly and celebrates the Great Smoky Mountains and her family,” Rule said.

Lumberjack Adventure had its last show in December.

Guests who pre-bought tickets to a Lumberjack Adventure show in 2017 should contact the box office at 844-322-4400 for re-ticketing.





(© 2017 WBIR)