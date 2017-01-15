Major dog show wraps up in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE - The 97th annual American Spaniel Club (ASC) Flushing Spaniel Show wrapped up on Sunday evening.

Around 500 spaniels from around the world competed by breed in many different categories. Some of them will go on to compete in the Westminister Kennel Club Dog Show and the New York City Dog Show.

This is the show's sixth year in Knoxville and organizers say it's the perfect fit.

"We have approximately 500 dogs entered here and so, we love the facilities, the wonderful restaurants and the ability to walk around in Knoxville," said Linda Moore, ASC president.

Breeds featured in the show include the Boykin Spaniel, Clumber Spaniel, American Water Spaniel, Cocker Spaniel, English Springer Spaniel, Field Spaniel, English Cocker, Welsh Springer Spaniel and Sussex Spaniel.

"We have some of the top dogs in the country here," said Moore.

The even has two goals: promoting the spaniel breed and educating the public on competitive dog shows as well as pure breeding.

"There are a lot of passionate people here," Moore said.

(© 2017 WBIR)