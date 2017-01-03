Man beaten in Knox County carjacking

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

KNOX COUNTY - One person was injured in a carjacking in North Knox County Tuesday morning.

Officials say multiple people approached a man on the 8700 block of Majors Road just after 7:00 a.m. The group beat him with a baseball bat before taking his 2014 red Mustang. Rural Metro then took the man to UT Medical Center for treatment.

Since then, the car was found off East Raccoon Valley Road in Union County. Police identified multiple suspects, and took one of them into custody.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating, and will release more information as the case develops.