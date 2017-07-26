Man dies after being pinned under fallen tree in Loudon County

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUDON COUNTY - A man has died after part of a tree that was being cut down fell on top of him.

Around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to a home on Antioch Church Road where a man in his 60's was pinned under a tree, according to Corporal Billy Hall with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said two people were cutting down a tree and as they were cutting it to move it, part of the tree fell. The man was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

The man was not a resident of the home but was there helping cut the tree down, according to the sheriff's office.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office has ruled the death accidental.

Greenback Volunteer Fire and Quality Ambulance Service also responded to the accident.

