Man dies in jet ski crash on Chickamauga Lake

RHEA COUNTY - A Dayton man died on Chickamauga Lake Saturday in a jet ski crash.

Rhea County dispatchers received a call at 8:43 p.m. Saturday, September 2. The Rhea County Sheriff's Office, Rhea County EMA, and Rhea County Rescue Squad responded to Chickamauga Lake near Double S Road.

TWRA says Travis Hale, 24, was traveling from a nearby area with a man and a woman on a second jet ski when he drove his jet ski away and hit a private dock.

An autopsy will be performed by the Rhea County Medical Examiner. The incident is still under investigation.

According to TWRA, it is illegal to operate a jet ski after dark.

