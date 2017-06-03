Man dies in suspected drowning at Abrams Creek in GSMNP

A man reported to have drowned in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park was found dead one and half miles from the Abrams Falls Trailhead. (Photo: WBIR)

Great Smoky Mountain National Park rangers found a man dead in the Abrams Creek Saturday.

Rangers responded to a report of a possible drowning along the creek. After searching the area, they found the a man dead in the creek about one and a half miles from the Abrams Falls Trailhead.

Rangers said the recovery will require the park's technical rescue team and could take hours because of the steep terrain. The person has not been identified at this time.

The Abrams Falls trail is notorious for being one of the most dangerous hikes in the park, largely because of drowning and hypothermia hazards. In 2008, an issue of Backpacker Magazine listed the trail as the 9th most dangerous hike in America, pointing to dozens of deaths since 1971 as a result of water incidents.

This is the second death in the park in less than a week. Last Sunday, another man slipped and fell to his death while trying to scale the Ramsey Cascades.

